August 10, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Ball State Launches Off-Campus Quality Housing Initiative

by Michael McIntyre0
"BSU" by Daniel Hartwig, some rights reserved

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO):  Administrators at Ball State University are looking to ensure safe and proper housing for its students living off-campus through a new program.

According to Inside Indiana Business, the Off-Campus Quality Housing Initiative presents nearby landlords and property management companies with the opportunity to certify that their properties comply with the university’s criteria and agree to uphold those standards. The program will provide students with a list of property managers who pledge to follow such standards.

To participate in the program, property owners must:

  • be in compliance with the rental agreement and be clean, habitable, safe and ready to be lived in.
  • follow applicable health and housing codes.
  • respond to resident messages about housing issues within 24 hours or sooner in an emergency.
  • repair issues in a reasonable and appropriate time frame with the tenant made aware of progress.
  • maintain electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and appliances.

Landlords can register for the 2023-24 academic year until Sept. 15. The 2024-25 registration period opens June 3, 2024.

Related posts

Pistole Takes Over as Anderson University President

Dean Jackson

Board Votes to Indefinitely Suspend Massachusetts Based Pharmacy

Kayla Blakeslee

Ohio man gets life sentence for raping 10-year-old girl who later came to Indiana for an abortion

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.