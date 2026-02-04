Two Semis Crash Into Building Near U.S. 24 in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, OH (WOWO) Three people were injured after two semitrailers crashed into a business in Napoleon Monday morning.

According to reporting from WTOL-TV, the crash occurred near U.S. 24 and resulted in extensive damage to the side of Gilson Machine and Tool on Freedom Drive. Police say both commercial vehicles left the roadway before striking the building.

A worker at the scene told WTOL that two people were injured inside the building. One person was transported from the scene by air ambulance. Authorities have not released information on the conditions of those injured.

Police say the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The incident remains under investigation.