October 3, 2023
Study Reveals Economic Impact of Indiana 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A new report from Purdue University shows the Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing generates an estimated $113 million in economic impact for the entire state.  The study was commissioned by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. to detail the impact of the Fort Wayne-based fighter wing on local, regional and statewide levels.

Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute, tells Inside Indiana Business that with a mix of full-time and part-time personnel, the economic reach of the 122nd extends across the entire state. The report estimates that local spending of the 122nd is an estimated $63.5 million, and $94.1 million across the 10 counties that make up Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

You can find the full report linked here.

