Allen County CASA Program Swears In Nine New Members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Nine new members were sworn in Monday into the Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program. Commonly referred to as CASA, the program itself aims to give neglected/or abused children a voice in the courtroom. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, nine new members were sworn in Monday evening as the new members got certificates and other CASA memorabilia like a cup and an umbrella. The volunteers just finished a 30-day training program to get them ready for the program. Those interested in learning more about the program can do so here.