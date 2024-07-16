Study Reveals Indiana Residents’ Speech Habits: ‘Um’ Tops the List

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana residents are no strangers to bad speech habits, with a recent Preply survey revealing that 37% have hidden these habits at work.

The study found that while only 16% of Hoosiers are ashamed of mispronouncing words, 27% feel embarrassed about using filler words like “um,” which is the state’s favorite. Sylvia Johnson, head of methodology at Preply, suggests recording oneself and engaging in word games to improve speech habits. Furthermore, 74% of respondents believe their bad speech habits have negatively impacted their careers.

Many Indiana residents struggle to find the right words during conversations, leading to overuse of filler words, such as ‘Um’ or they apologize. Despite these challenges, most residents show a general acceptance or lack of awareness about these issues. Johnson emphasizes the importance of practice and heightened awareness in overcoming these habits, suggesting techniques like recording oneself speaking and enriching vocabulary through word games, crosswords, and reading.

‘Um’ topped the list in the country as a filler word for 34 states, including Indiana. The second most common filler word is ‘so’ and is used in Arizona, Arkansas, Ohio, and Oklahoma. Next down on the list is ‘okay’ and is commonly used by Floridians and Virginians. Lastly, is ‘like’ which is the common word used only in California.

The survey also found interesting trends in other states. For instance, Colorado residents, similar to those in Indiana, frequently struggle to find the right word and often speak too quickly. In Nebraska, the most common habits were also talking too fast and overusing apologies. Conversely, Missouri, Kansas, and Ohio residents exhibited the fewest bad speech habits and were most comfortable with their accents.

Overall, Americans across different states share similar challenges, but strategies for improvement, such as slowing down speech and practicing mindfulness, can help achieve more effective and confident communication.