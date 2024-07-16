Grant County carjackers arrested after chase in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Two suspects in a Grant County carjacking are now in custody, say police.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says two people used a weapon to carjack someone in Grant County early Monday afternoon, which led to a police chase. The chase crossed county lines on State Road 37. The suspects crashed into a handful of cars before finally coming to a stop and making a run for it on foot.

“One suspect was taken into custody in the Hardee’s parking lot,” said Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy and Public Info Officer Bryan Melton, “the other suspect ran into the (Hamilton East) Noblesville Public Library and was located inside the building. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.”

Officer Melton said the first suspect that was placed under arrested was a teenager. He said the success of Monday’s capture was due to the cooperation of several police departments whom helped establish a perimeter around the library and escort staff and patrons out.

As for the teenager involved, Officer Melton said it’s disturbing to see in his community, “especially because a lot of us here are mothers and fathers that work at this agency.”

Officer Melton said it’s necessary to reflect on how a teenager, or child of any age, can act without thinking and respond to any situation that may involve a gun with “knee jerk” reactions.