2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Lake James

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday night near Lake James.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Bayview Road in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township. When police arrived, they found a woman laying in the road who appeared unresponsive. A man was also laying on the ground near the roadway next to a crashed motorcycle.

Preliminary crash scene investigation indicated that a black 2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide, driven by 35-year-old Dennis Marshall of Auburn, was traveling northbound on Bayview Road when Marshall failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The left side of the undercarriage then scraped the roadway causing the motorcycle to rotate 180 degrees counterclockwise on its axis. The rotation caused 24-year-old Kaylie Wallen to be ejected from the motorcycle onto the roadway.

The motorcycle then came to rest in the southbound lane facing southeast. Wallen suffered a head injury and was transported by ambulance to a Fort Wayne area hospital in serious condition. Marshall suffered abrasions to his lower body as well as a possible head injury and was also transported by ambulance to a Fort Wayne area hospital in stable condition. Police say neither were wearing a helmet and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.