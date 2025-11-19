Study Shows Cannabis Dust Can Trigger Deadly Asthma in Workers

Lansing, MI (WOWO) — Workers in the legal cannabis industry face a growing health risk: work-related asthma that can sometimes be severe or even fatal according to Bridge Michigan.

A new study led by Michigan State University researchers found that employees who handle, grind, or package cannabis may develop asthma triggered by exposure to cannabis dust, plant materials, and certain disinfectants used in facilities. Across several states studied — including Michigan, California, Massachusetts, and Washington — 30 cases of work-related asthma were identified, with two deaths reported.

Dr. Kenneth Rosenman, chief of MSU’s Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, said early detection and proper medical documentation are critical. “If someone develops asthma or allergies on the job, they need to be removed from exposure, and doctors must document it for treatment and compensation,” he said.

The study recommends safer workplace practices, including improved ventilation, the use of less allergenic cleaning products, and annual medical screenings to catch symptoms early. Rosenman emphasized that these cases are preventable if both employers and workers take proper precautions.