DeKalb County Semi Rollover Under Investigation

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) A Michigan driver was detained following a semi rollover on State Road 1 on November 30 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Floyd K. Martin of Allegan was driving a 2020 Freightliner southbound in the 4900 block of State Road 1 when the vehicle left the west side of the roadway. The semi entered a ditch and rolled onto its passenger side, causing a partial spill of the lumber it was transporting.

Concord Fire Department personnel extricated Martin from the cab. EMS evaluated him at the scene, but he declined medical treatment. Investigators report that Martin showed signs of impairment and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail for an OWI investigation.

Estimated damage to the semi and trailer is between $50,000 and $100,000. No other vehicles or individuals were reported involved.

The crash remains under investigation.