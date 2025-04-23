April 23, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio State Highway Patrol Recruiting New Troopers

by David Scheie0

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting new Troopers and are looking for 80 people who are looking to be part of the next generation of the Patrol.

Cadets at the academy in Columbus will receive paid, college-level training in Ohio law, investigations, and other specialized skills.

Upon graduation, new Troopers are assigned to a post within 50 air miles of their home to make sure they’re close to family and friends as they begin their new career.

The next class starts on September 22. You can find full details at http://statepatrol.ohio.gov.

Related posts

Area factory a crucial part of Super Bowl prep

Darrin Wright

Ohio seeks disaster declaration from U.S. Department of Agriculture

AP News

Another hearing set for ex-Ohio cop in traffic stop shooting

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.