Ohio State Highway Patrol Recruiting New Troopers

OHIO, (WOWO) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting new Troopers and are looking for 80 people who are looking to be part of the next generation of the Patrol.

Cadets at the academy in Columbus will receive paid, college-level training in Ohio law, investigations, and other specialized skills.

Upon graduation, new Troopers are assigned to a post within 50 air miles of their home to make sure they’re close to family and friends as they begin their new career.

The next class starts on September 22. You can find full details at http://statepatrol.ohio.gov.