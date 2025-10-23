Suspect Shot, Killed by Police After Pointing Gun at Officers in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WOWO) — A man is dead after being shot by police responding to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in Findlay.

According to the Findlay Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Cherry Lane just before 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Dispatchers attempted to contact the caller but were unable to reach anyone.

When officers arrived and approached the home, a man opened the door and pointed a firearm at the officers, police said. Officers fired several rounds, hitting the man multiple times.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid before the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No officers were injured in the incident according to WTOL Toledo 11.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure in cases involving police use of deadly force.

Police say no one else was found inside the home.