October 23, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Ex-Chamber Director Sentenced for Theft

by Brian Ford0

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — The former executive director of the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce has been sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence after admitting to stealing funds from the organization.

Jessica Griffith pleaded guilty to taking $3,916.54 in unauthorized funds, which she said she used to help provide for her family. As part of a plea agreement, a second theft charge was dismissed.

The court sentenced Griffith to one year of incarceration—all suspended—meaning she will serve the time on probation. She is also required to undergo a mental health assessment as a condition of her sentence.

During her sentencing hearing, Griffith expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for her actions. The Chamber has not released a public statement regarding the case.

Related posts

Man critical after being hit by car

Darrin Wright

Big Indianapolis convention canceled over coronavirus fears

AP News

IU Chief Wants Combined Degrees, Better Advising

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.