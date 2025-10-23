Ex-Chamber Director Sentenced for Theft

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) — The former executive director of the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce has been sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence after admitting to stealing funds from the organization.

Jessica Griffith pleaded guilty to taking $3,916.54 in unauthorized funds, which she said she used to help provide for her family. As part of a plea agreement, a second theft charge was dismissed.

The court sentenced Griffith to one year of incarceration—all suspended—meaning she will serve the time on probation. She is also required to undergo a mental health assessment as a condition of her sentence.

During her sentencing hearing, Griffith expressed remorse and accepted responsibility for her actions. The Chamber has not released a public statement regarding the case.