Sweet Breeze Returns To South Dock At Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces that recent and expected rainfall is expected to bring river levels back to more normal volume, allowing the Sweet Breeze Canal Boat dock location to return to Promenade Park.

Beginning with private tours on Tuesday, September 23, passengers will load and unload at the south dock at Promenade Park.

Tours are offered in collaboration with the Friends of the Rivers and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.

General weekend history tours and specialty tours on the Sweet Breeze Canal Boat are planned until October 12. Tickets for Sweet Breeze Fest are available online at www.RideSweetBreeze.org or by phone at 260-427-6000 until sold out.