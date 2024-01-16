Wind Chill Advisory Remains In Effect Until Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another bitter cold morning across the region. The National Weather Service says that a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 11 A.M. Wednesday as another round of light snow continues to work its way across the area this morning which will leave another fresh coating of snow on the roads which could make it slick in some spots as plows are out already treating roads accordingly.

he wind chill range could lower as far as -15 to -25. Due to the bitter cold, several area school districts have delayed or canceled in-person classes due to the frigid conditions.

Stay tuned for the latest travel and weather conditions.