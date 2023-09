FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Sweetwater has named Mike Clem chief executive officer and president, effective September 29.

He will replace John Hopkins, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Sweetwater. Clem has been with Sweetwater since 2003 and has held several leadership roles in ecommerce and marketing.

Sweetwater founder and Chairman of the Board Chuck Surack said, “I firmly believe in Mike’s ability to lead the company into the future.”