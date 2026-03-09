March 9, 2026
Target Opens 2,000th Store in North Carolina

by Brian Ford0
FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WOWO) Target is opening its 2,000th store this month, a milestone in the retailer’s ongoing expansion plan. The new location will be in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, near Raleigh, and will feature a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks cafe, and Disney Shop inside. According to FOX Business, the 148,000-square-foot store is designed to deliver an “elevated guest experience” with an open layout, convenient services, and an emphasis on team-driven customer service.

The company said the store reflects a new phase in its long-term growth strategy, which includes opening 30 new locations this year and 300 more by 2035. Additional remodels and next-day delivery expansions are also planned, with more than 130 store remodels and next-day delivery rolling out to over 20 new metro areas.

Target is also expanding in other locations this month, with new stores set to open in Bakersfield and Delano, California; Springfield, Missouri; Jersey City and West Orange, New Jersey; and Dallas, Texas. The states expected to see the most new locations are Florida, North Carolina, and Texas.

“Guests tell us all the time they want a Target closer to home, and this investment helps us do exactly that,” said Adrienne Costanzo, Target’s chief stores officer. “Every time we open a new Target store, we’re planting roots in that community. That means better shopping experiences, good jobs, support for local nonprofits, and long-term economic investment.”

Target said its expansion ensures a store is within 10 miles of most U.S. households, with next-day delivery reaching 60% of the population. Reporting on the retailer’s milestone and future growth comes from FOX Business.

