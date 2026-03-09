How to Win Wendy’s Dream Job: Chief Tasting Officer

DUBLIN, OH (WOWO) Wendy’s has launched a nationwide contest giving one fan the opportunity to become the company’s Chief Tasting Officer, a role tied to a $100,000 compensation package.

The contest, which began March 2 and runs through March 30, invites participants to submit a public 60-second video on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #WendysCTOContest and tagging @Wendys, or via the official website, according to details reported by FOX Business. Entrants must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

The company says it is seeking someone with “genuine brand love, creativity, and a personality that fits everything Wendy’s stands for.” Videos featuring Wendy’s products, logos, stores, or branding earn additional points in judging. Ten finalists will be scored equally across five categories: creativity, brand love, brand safety, personality, and potential.

The grand prize winner will receive $100,000 as an independent contractor and the opportunity to create social media content promoting Wendy’s products. The official contest rules describe the role with required credentials simply as “A human mouth. A pulse. Opinions. Creativity. Taste.”

The contest has also sparked playful exchanges on social media among fast-food brands. Wendy’s X account reposted a video of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski praising a new Big Arch burger, while Popeyes’ official X account called for hiring someone to taste McDonald’s food. Wendy’s responded with a humorous jab, showing the online engagement surrounding the contest.

Fans interested in competing for the Chief Tasting Officer role can submit entries through Instagram, TikTok, or www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com. Reporting on the contest and its social media reactions comes from FOX Business.