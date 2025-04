FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) 19-year-old Cameron Kizer Junior has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Jathen Maxwell.

Fort Wayne Police were called on July 25th of last year to a shooting in the 3900 block of Warsaw Street where Maxwell was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene and his death was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

The investigation alleges that Kizer was the gunman.

He’s currently in prison at Westville on an unrelated battery conviction.