Teen pleads guilty in connection to 16-year-old’s murder last year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne teen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit the murder of a 16-year-old in 2022.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say 17-year-old Elaysha Underwood will take a 20-year prison sentence in exchange for her guilty plea to conspiracy to commit the murder of Le’Brishia Hobbs. She’ll have the charge of murder and the sentencing enhancement for using a gun both dropped in exchange.

Underwood will then serve a 10-year probationary period.

Another teen involved in the shooting, 17-year-old Ja’Layah Brown, also took a plea deal in March.