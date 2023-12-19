Defiance police reviewing online security breach

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – A November computer security breach in Defiance City Hall remains under investigation.

The Crescent-News reports that it’s still unclear if any personal data was stolen.

Law Director Sean O’Donnell says the city quickly shut down the breach on Nov. 19, but “we’re now trying to investigate that time period they were in there and if they were able to access any data,” he told The Crescent- News Monday morning.

The city issued this official statement earlier this week: