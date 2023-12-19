Defiance police reviewing online security breach

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – A November computer security breach in Defiance City Hall remains under investigation.
The Crescent-News reports that it’s still unclear if any personal data was stolen.
Law Director Sean O’Donnell says the city quickly shut down the breach on Nov. 19, but “we’re now trying to investigate that time period they were in there and if they were able to access any data,” he told The Crescent- News Monday morning.
The city issued this official statement earlier this week:
“The City of Defiance experienced a security incident that involved unauthorized access to our computer network. Upon discovery of the incident, we immediately initiated our incident response plan, restored systems from backups and started an investigation to determine the scope and extent of any access to data in the network. Operations were not affected by the incident and there was no loss of data or disruption to public safety or other services provided to residents. If our investigation determines that personal information was accessed or acquired, we will notify individuals according to applicable laws.”