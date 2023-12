FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man accused of murder was extradited to Fort Wayne from Louisville, Ky. Tuesday.

21-year-old Tommy Gray faces several charges in connection to the homicide of 26-year-old Keelin Woods on Dec. 9 at the Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Blvd.

Gray was apprehended by the U.S. Marshalls in Louisville two days after the murder and was being held pending extradition.

He is now incarcerated at the Allen County Jail for the charges of murder, attempted murder, and leaving the scene.