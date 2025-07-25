Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – What’s New?

Starting off, Paul Wesley of “The Vampire Diaries” is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg, he proposed with a solitaire oval diamond set in yellow gold, and it is stunning. The future Mrs. took to Instagram to share the significance of her engagement location. She says her and Wesley went to the same hotel in the Amalfi Coast region 3 years prior and absolutely fell in love with it. Freaky Fridays’ Jamie Lee Curtis announced recently that a reboot of “Murder, She Wrote” is in the works. Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osbourne is dead at 76. In the 1970’s the late singer adopted the nickname of “Prince of Darkness” after considering it a funny joke from people who were not Black Sabbath fans, saying he was friends with the devil; the joke of a nickname stuck, and Osbourne created a name for himself off of it. Ozzy Osbourne was first inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 with Black Sabbath and again as a solo artist in 2024, a feat only 27 artists have ever been able to accomplish. Last but not least, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have gone Instagram official in a 13 photo slideshow, an endearing nod to Taylor’s favorite number if you ask me. 7 of the 13 photos included the lovebirds in public, whether they were ice skating, having dinner, or hanging out with friends, you can peep Travis Kelce’s arm around Swift lovingly. Swifties also got a peek at Kelce’s iPhone lock screen, which featured both him and Taylor after the conclusion of one of her Eras Tour shows.

Up and Coming Albums

Justin Bieber released a new album titled SWAG, and fans have speculated online and wished for an “Eras Tour” type show from Bieber as well. Deftones also released a new single ahead of their upcoming release of the album “private music”. The Lumineers released a new album in June titled “Automatic” and are currently on tour for the album. Also from the Lumineers, a newly released single, “Shout”.

Who’s Touring?

Starting with a bang, Beyoncé is on tour with daughter, Blue Ivy as a dancer, her Cowboy Carter Tour has already grossed over 300 million dollars. Tate McRae just finished her European leg of the “So Close to What?” tour and will begin the US leg in August. Metallica is finishing their tour currently and will conclude the M72 tour in July of 2026. With a new front man, or rather a front woman, Linkin Park is on tour until summer 2026, and it is a must see show. For local country music lovers, Mumford and Sons will be in the Midwest throughout selected dates in the early fall. From Indianapolis all the way up into Fort Wayne, multiple artists in all genres will be everywhere from White River State Park, The Ruoff, Sweetwater, and everywhere in between. Big names include The Offspring, Chris Stapleton, Nelly, Jessie Murph, The Red Clay Strays and many, many, many more.

Hitting the Big Screen

The highly talked about and awaited Happy Gilmore 2 is out on Netflix today. The F1 movie has been in theaters for a few weeks and has grossed over 467 million, making it Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical film ever. Marvel has welcomed new faces to the big screen in rebranding The Avengers with actress Florence Pugh at the helm. On the television side, The Summer I Turned Pretty has released 3 episodes of season 3, with new episodes every Wednesday. Premiering in September, a spinoff of The Office will hit your streaming platforms under the name “The Paper”.

Next week we’ll dive into the next installment of The Fantastic Four hitting your screens soon, newly announced tours, and a deep dive into the trends of the Billboard. See you Friday!