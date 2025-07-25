The Weekender

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne kicks off another busy weekend with events scattered through downtown, from events for the whole crew to a night out with your friends, there’s always something for everyone.

Starting tonight and zooming through tomorrow, head downtown and join a family-friendly night hosted by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 14-6, which includes a motorcycle cruise-in held from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Immerse yourself in delectable food and refreshing drinks from the merchants at Union Street Market and Chapman’s Brewing Company on Dynamo Alley, while taking in the sights and sounds of Electric Works.

Nine-time Grammy Award winners, Earth, Wind, and Fire, will be on stage at the Embassy on Saturday. Tickets are still on sale. Take a look at available tickets here.

Indiana Vintage Market will also be downtown Saturday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Go down and shop with over 50 vendors selling primarily vintage clothing with other vintage items mixed in, such as vintage home goods, vinyl records, and other vintage items! General Admission tickets are $5, Early Bird Tickets are $10 online presale or $15 at the door. Kids under 12 are free. Early Bird admission grants you access to the event 1 hour early at 11 AM. General admission can be purchased online or at the door for $5.

Karaoke lovers head to Pedal City and sing your heart out from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Friday.

For more events around town, head to VisitFortWayne.com and find the event that suits you and your group the best. Have fun and remember to stay cool this weekend and drink plenty of water.