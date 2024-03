FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ahead of the zoo’s grand opening on April 27th, officials at the zoo say the event is to give kids an opportunity to visit the zoo while on spring break.

The events will be held April 1st through the 7th, 13th through the 14th, and 20th through the 21st, from 10:00 am. to 3:00 p.m.

Visitors can build birdfeeders, watch animals with zookeepers, and take rides at no additional charge.

The event is free for zoo members and costs $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages 2-12.