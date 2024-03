FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — This year, FWA will be hosting in-terminal Spring Break celebrations from Monday, March 25th through Friday, April 5th.

There will be beach-themed swag, activities, and treats for passengers who just can’t wait for the beach.

The airport will also be decorated with beach-like backdrops, surfboards, beach balls, and balloons.

Airport employees will get in on the fun too by wearing Hawaiian shirts.