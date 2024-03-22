The Fort Wayne Police Department Has Identified A Suspect In The Fatal Shooting At The Southtown Wal-Mart On Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police say 20-year-old Micah Nunn should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Devon Herlde.

The FWPD said the victim was inside his car when another car pulled up next to him in the parking lot.

The suspect then got out of their car, went into the victim’s car, and then shot the man.

The victim was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

FWPD advises NOT to approach Nunn.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.