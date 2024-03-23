Walmart Shooting Suspect Arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The man wanted in connection to the shooting that took place Thursday morning in the Southtown Walmart parking lot has been taken into custody.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrested 20-year-old Micah Nunn around 6:00 P.M. Friday on W. Coliseum Boulevard.

On March 21, 2024, just after 11:30 A.M., officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Southtown Xing. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

FWPD’s Homicide Detectives worked to identify the shooter. Micah Nunn emerged as the prime suspect. A Murder warrant was issued for Nunn’s arrest.

Micah Nunn is facing preliminary charges of Murder and is currently being held at the Allen County Jail pending further legal proceedings.

