The Funeral Procession for Mayor Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The funeral procession route for Mayor Tom Henry was announced on Wednesday.
The mass will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m., the procession will begin around 11:30 a.m.
Fort Wayne Police say they will have most of the major intersections manned.
The Mayors Funeral Procession:
- Calhoun North to Superior
- Superior West to Wells
- Wells North to 4th Street (FWFD Trucks at the Memorial)
- 4th Street East to Clinton
- Clinton South over MLK Bridge and past Citizens Square to Wayne Street
- Wayne Street East to Lafayette
- Lafayette North over Veterans Bridge to Spy Run
- Spy Run North to State
- State East to Hobson
- Hobson South to Lake
- Lake to the Cemetery