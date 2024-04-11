April 11, 2024
The Funeral Procession for Mayor Tom Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The funeral procession route for Mayor Tom Henry was announced on Wednesday.

The mass will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m., the procession will begin around 11:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne Police say they will have most of the major intersections manned.

The Mayors Funeral Procession:

  • Calhoun North to Superior
  • Superior West to Wells
  • Wells North to 4th Street (FWFD Trucks at the Memorial)
  • 4th Street East to Clinton
  • Clinton South over MLK Bridge and past Citizens Square to Wayne Street
  • Wayne Street East to Lafayette
  • Lafayette North over Veterans Bridge to Spy Run
  • Spy Run North to State
  • State East to Hobson
  • Hobson South to Lake
  • Lake to the Cemetery

