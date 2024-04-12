April 12, 2024
The Huntington County Humane Shelter’s Space Is Now Over Capacity…

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The announcement came on Thursday after a large group of dogs came into the shelter.

The Society said the current population of dogs at the shelter is 53 and with only 16 kennels available, the situation has become dire.

The shelter says this Saturday, from 12 to 3 p.m., the public can meet the adoptable dogs at the ‘Puppies & Popcorn Event’ at Tractor Supply.

 

Donate supplies from the shelter’s Amazon Gift List.
Attend the fundraiser pallet sale on Saturday, April 20 at the Huntington 4H Fairgrounds from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

http://huntingtonhumane.org/donate.

 

