April 12, 2024
Indiana News

A Warsaw Dentist Is Facing Charges After Being Accused Of Inappropriately Touching A Female Employee…

by David Scheie0

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — 57-year-old, Dr. Steven Hollar is charged with two counts of criminal confinement and two counts of battery, as reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE.

Hollar is also known for playing Rade Butcher in the 1986 film “Hoosiers.”

The employee told police that the first incident was in March of 2023.

On another occasion, Hollar had her put scrubs on in front of him after allegedly locking the door.

Hollar‘s two criminal confinement charges are felonies, while both of his battery charges are misdemeanors.

