March 17, 2025
Indiana News

The latest Report On Indiana’s Unemployment Rate Is Out

by David Scheie0
STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana’s Unemployment rate stood at 4-point-4 percent in January according to the Department of Workforce Development. That’s nearly half a point higher than the national average of 4 percent.

However,overall labor force participation in the Hoosier State was nearly 64-percent which is over a point higher than the national average.

Indiana saw increases in professional and business services as well as manufacturing employment. Overall more than 2.8 million Hoosiers are active in the workforce.

Currently, there are just over 85-thousand jobs available statewide.

