March 18, 2025
Fort Wayne Zoo To Open March 28

by Alyssa Foster0
(Photo Supplied/ Fort Wayne Children's Zoo)

The Fort Wayne Zoo is planning the festivities as it gets ready to kick off its season-long 60th birthday party.

Opening festivities begin on Friday, March 28 at 11 a.m. with musical performances and a ribbon cutting.

It’s the 60th anniversary of the Zoo, and they’re celebrating the over 25.5 million guests that have walked through the Zoo’s front gate in the past years.

This season, they’re opening Coastal Cove, a sea lion and seal habitat.

Wild Wednesdays will also return from May through July, and a new Glo Wild transformation with glowing landscapes and towering 3D lantern displays will take place on select dates through May 26.

