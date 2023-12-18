December 18, 2023
The Nation’s First (EV) Fast Charging Station Is Now Open In Central Ohio

by David Scheie
COLUMBAS, Ohio. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Dewine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director, Jack Marchbanks, celebrated the opening of the station located at the London Pilot Travel Center along Interstate 70 at U.S. 42.

It is part of a collaboration with General Motors.

According to The Van Wert Independent, each charging stall is capable of providing up to 350 kW when charging a single vehicle, and when multiple vehicles are charging at the same time, each port will receive up to 175 kW.

This amount of power is enough to charge most EVs up to 80 percent in 20-40 minutes, depending on the vehicle’s battery.

By the end of 2024, a total of 25 new fast charging stations are expected to be operational in Ohio.

This investment will cost more than $24 million.

