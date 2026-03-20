New Charges Filed Against Former Ohio Police Lieutenant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (WOWO) A former police lieutenant in Montgomery County is back behind bars less than a week after his previous arrest, facing a new series of serious allegations.

Authorities say 48-year-old Jason Etter was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of menacing by stalking, felonious assault, strangulation, and possessing criminal tools. The new arrest comes shortly after he was released on bond following a March 12 case involving misdemeanor charges.

Those earlier charges included aggravated menacing and telecommunications harassment tied to a separate incident, according to WHIO-TV.

Court records show Etter had also faced legal trouble in 2024, when he was accused of pointing a firearm at a group that included children during a Fourth of July gathering and threatening to kill people if fireworks did not stop. He later reached a plea agreement in that case, with several counts dismissed, and received a suspended jail sentence along with probation.

Records indicate that probation was terminated earlier this month, shortly before his latest arrest.

Etter had been serving as a lieutenant with the Miami Township Police Department at the time of the 2024 incident but was later fired.

Investigators have not yet released details about what led to the newest allegations, and the case remains under active investigation, according to WHIO-TV.