Country Heritage closing downtown location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Country Heritage Winery is closing its downtown Fort Wayne location after just over one year in operation.
A Facebook post by the winery says their last day will be New Year’s Eve:
This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support you have shown us. Your patronage has been the heartbeat of our downtown venture, and we are truly grateful.Although bidding farewell to this chapter is bittersweet, we are excited to let you know that we will continue to serve you at both our LaOtto and Nashville, IN locations. We look forward to welcoming you with the same dedication to quality and service that you’ve come to expect from us.Thank you for being a part of our story, and we can’t wait to continue creating memories and new experiences together at our other locations.