Country Heritage closing downtown location

This decision was not made lightly, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support you have shown us. Your patronage has been the heartbeat of our downtown venture, and we are truly grateful.

Although bidding farewell to this chapter is bittersweet, we are excited to let you know that we will continue to serve you at both our LaOtto and Nashville, IN locations. We look forward to welcoming you with the same dedication to quality and service that you’ve come to expect from us.