NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. (WOWO) — The movie of the evening will be the 1986 classic, “Hoosiers.”

The fun will take place this Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Activities include a free-throw contest, a “letter-sweater” contest, and more.

Free hot dogs and popcorn will be provided.

Warsaw Dentist Steve Hollar, one of the basketball players in the original “Hoosiers” movie, will be on hand for a meet-and-greet session before the evening concludes.