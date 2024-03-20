March 20, 2024
Local News

Firefighters Tackle Garage Fire on Getz Road

by Heather Starr0
(Kayla Blakeslee/WOWO 1190AM/107.5FM)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A detached garage fire erupted just before 3:30 P.M. Tuesday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to Getz Road and found heavy flames coming from a detached garage.  Firefighters had to close Getz Road while working the fire as the fire hydrants they need to use were located across the street from the fire.

Fire crews managed to have the fire under control within 15 minutes and were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings.

No injuries were reported, however, the detached garage sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage. As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Related posts

Northwest Allen County Schools to close through April 10

Caleb Hatch

US employers hire 1.4M in August as unemployment falls to 8.4%

Fox News

Charlotte Russe to close all stores, including Fort Wayne location

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.