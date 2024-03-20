Firefighters Tackle Garage Fire on Getz Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A detached garage fire erupted just before 3:30 P.M. Tuesday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to Getz Road and found heavy flames coming from a detached garage. Firefighters had to close Getz Road while working the fire as the fire hydrants they need to use were located across the street from the fire.

Fire crews managed to have the fire under control within 15 minutes and were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings.

No injuries were reported, however, the detached garage sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage. As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.