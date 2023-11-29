The Ohio Department Of Public Safety Released A Report On The Fatal Bus Crash In Licking County That Killed Six People And Injured Several Others

ETNA, Ohio (WOWO) — It happened around 8:52 a.m. on November 14th near State Route 310.

The report shows that a semi-truck was following too closely in traffic, heading westbound on I-70.

After failing to slow down, it struck a Nissan Murano before hitting the charter bus that was carrying students from Tuscarawas Valley Middle-High School.

The charter bus then hit a Toyota Highlander as a result of the chain reaction.

The bus then struck a Volvo truck.

The victims included three teenagers who were on the charter bus, two chaperones and a faculty member who were traveling in a passenger vehicle.

According to officials, none of the drivers were under the influence or distracted when the crash occurred.

Officials identified the victims as:

Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre

Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar

Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar

John Mosley, 18, of Mineral City

Jeffery Worrell, 18, of Bolivar

A 15-year-old of Mineral City