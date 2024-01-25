The Ohio Power Siting Board Is Set To Hold A Local Public Hearing Regarding The Construction Of A 140-Megawatt Solar-Powered Electric Generation Facility In Paulding And Defiance Counties

HICKSVILLE, Ohio. (WOWO) — The hearing is scheduled for April 17th at 6 p.m. at Hicksville High School.

According to the Van Wert Independent, the purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility.

Witnesses will need to register upon arrival and will testify in order of registration.

The project would consist of solar panel arrays, electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, and a substation.

It would be sited on approximately 1,813 acres.

Information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 23-0713-EL-BGN