November 29, 2023
Ft. Wayne MarketIndiana NewsLocal News

The United States Postal Service Is Conducting A Review To Update The Fort Wayne Processing And Distribution Facility

by Josh Williams0
(Photo supplied/U.S. Postal Service)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — According to our partners in new at 21ALIVE, the review will evaluate moving some of the mail processing operations from the Fort Wayne facility to the Indianapolis Regional Processing and Delivery Center.

Results initially show support for keeping the Fort Wayne facility open and modernizing it as a Local Processing Center.

Additionally, it supports transferring some mail processing operations to the Indianapolis RPDC.

Residents can share their opinions on the matter online through Dec. 14th.

 

