The Volunteer Center Kicks of Collection Drive This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Volunteer Center will kick off collection drive this week.

The 24th annual “Coats for Kids” will start of November 1st and run through November 30th. The goal is to provide warm winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves to children.

According to our partners at news at 21 Alive, they’ve collected more than 80,000 coats for children in Allen County and surrounding areas.

They are also accepting financial donations. $25 will cover the cost of a coat, hat, scarf and mittens.

If you are in need of a coat for your child, contact the guidance counselor at your child’s school or their case worker.

Coats are distributed through local schools and social service agencies