The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is ramping up their fall festivities

Maybe you’re the person I wish I were, and already have your Halloween costumes (teach me your organized ways). If so, and you and your kiddo can’t wait to show off, head to the zoo and join them for Zoo Halloween, every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. This event is merry, not scary, so children of all ages are welcome, although children over 13 may not wear masks or hoods.

Schedule of Special Zoo Events:

Oct. 3–5: Tractor Harvest, including scarecrow storytelling.

Oct. 10–12: Superhero Weekend, with visiting superheroes and training sessions.

Oct. 17–19: Pirates and Princesses, with Captain Hook appearances. On Oct. 18, there’s a Princess Tea Party, which is a ticketed event.

Oct. 24–26: Merry Monsters, filled with themed acts and character fun.

Join the Broadway Arts District FW as they celebrate First Fridays along the Broadway corridor and beyond! Participating businesses along Broadway will feature special First Fridays happenings within their venue. Follow the Broadway Arts District FW page to see what you can expect and who is participating! There is free parking at the corner of Wilt Street and Van Buren Street, as well as at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Two-hour parking is available at Electric Works. A free shuttle will be running between Chapman’s Brewing Co. to The Ruth Koomler Gallery.

Join your friends or take your family downtown at the Botanical Conservatory to celebrate all things brewed! During Botanical Brew, partake from a variety of local and regional brews like coffee, tea, beer, wine, cider, and mead. Stay awhile, relax, enjoy performers, local food, regional artisans, and the current showcase exhibit. Both drinks by the glass and packaged beverages are available for purchase.

This community-centered exhibition celebrates the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, a festive time for remembering deceased loved ones and ancestors. The exhibition features memorial altars, or ofrendas, places to leave offerings so the souls of the departed might find their way home and be nourished upon their arrival. Symbolic objects like sugar skulls, candles, colorful cut-tissue paper banners, bold marigolds, and monarch butterflies fill a gallery in celebration.

This weekend is packed full of fun in The Fort. Get out, stay cool, and be safe! See you next week!