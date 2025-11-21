The Weekender

Hockey is back in The Fort this weekend and it feels like the best times of the year are finally coming together, the holidays and hockey.

Puck drop for the home open of the Komets is tonight at 7:35 and if you’ve secured tickets please know I am beyond jealous and you’re required to have the best time for me tonight. The Komets will be home all weekend, taking on the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday night and the Wichita Thunder on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Parkview Feild’s Holiday lights opened last Thursday for another dazzling season of Christmas fun. Trust me when I say this is not an event you want to miss, with over 1.5 million lights on display. Our ballpark warmly welcomed the community last weekend and will continue to do so through January 3. The event is a walk through so wear your finest sneakers and don’t forget to grab a smores kit before you leave. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Tonight a beloved Fort Wayne staple is back for it’s 21st year. Christmas on Broadway returns merrier and brighter than ever with a 6,000 pound 40 foot Colorado Blue Spruce that will take up residence at the law offices of Shine and Hardin. This year’s featured charitable organization is World Baseball Academy (WBA). Youth participants from WBA will join the parade and take part in the tree lighting ceremony. The organization, which mentors young leaders across the region, will be highlighted throughout the evening. The parade will be led by the nationally recognized Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band, followed by vintage firetrucks, neighborhood associations, and the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus aboard a 10-foot sleigh float with live reindeer. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Fort Wayne is busy this weekend, grab the crew and a jacket and have some fun!

Stay safde, see you next week!