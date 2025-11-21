Parkview Feild Holiday Lights Re-Opens for the 2025 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Parkview Field opened their doors on Thursday for the second annual Holiday Lights Walk Through Event featuring 1.5 million holiday lights. Once again proving Parkview Field to be a Fort Wayne staple no matter the event, Opening Weekend welcomed thousands of guests to pass through the brand new display.

The event showcased a whole new form of entertainment from the bustling summer of baseball. After ranking third out of 60 High-A/Single-A teams this summer, the first set of winter crowds met similar fanfare to a summer night at the ballpark.

Unlike traditional drive-through displays, Parkview Field’s event invites guests to walk through the illuminated ballpark, giving visitors the chance to take their time, explore, and fully experience the dazzling sights. From massive animated displays to tunnels of twinkling LEDs, the iconic stadium transforms into a grand, glowing playground.

A fan favorite returning this year is the Holiday Train Ride, weaving passengers through choreographed light scenes synchronized to classic holiday music. Whether you’re capturing the perfect holiday photo or soaking in the atmosphere with family and friends, the experience offers something magical at every turn.

Parkview Field aims to keep the event accessible for all by offering flexible admission prices.

November Tickets: $10

December Tickets: $12

Undated Group Tickets (20+): $10 each

Pre-Purchased Group Tickets for a Specific Date: $9

Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online, by phone, at The Orchard Team Store during business hours, or directly at the Ticket Office on event nights, or right here. Guests aged 2 and older require a ticket.

Group organizers can contact the Parkview Field Ticket Office at 260-482-6400 for special pricing and assistance.