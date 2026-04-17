The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The weather seems to have finally broke.. I hope I didn’t jinx that. Rain, sun, wind and that’s all in one day, it sure feels like midwest spring so what can you do with your weekend to shake the winter blues once and for all? I’m so glad you asked.

If you’re an audio aficionado like myself (self proclaimed) you’ll be happy to learn that Saturday is record store day! An annual event in April to highlight local stores and get you away from your Apple Music subscription, no seriously please turn on your radio though.

If you want to dress up and attend a ball this weekend (who doesn’t) head downtown to join “Strings and Sweets” presented by the Philharmonic. Waltz into an afternoon of elegance, intrigue, and indulgence at the Philharmonic’s Bridgerton-inspired experience. Surrounded by the romance of live music, guests will enjoy a program of pop favorites reimagined in the signature classical style made famous by the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Your ticket includes your own Cookie Stacks or Mini Cake to design, hands-on instruction from Sassie Cakes Bakery, coffee & tea service, and a curated musical performance that brings the drama and passion of the Bridgerton Series to life.

Whether you arrive with friends or make new acquaintances over perfectly poured tea, this immersive event blends concert, confection, and couture-worthy atmosphere into one unforgettable afternoon.

Pick up a new hobby in glass and paper works with Harvey Littleton at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

Finally if you’d like to get out with the whole family try out Glo Wild at the Fort Wayne Zoo. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the Zoo transform into a wild and wonderful night-time lantern festival.

Step into a land of glowing landscapes and stand toe to toe with towering animals in larger-than-life 3D lantern displays. This colorful and immersive adventure is open on select evenings, March 5 through May 31. Check out WOWO radio on instagram to get a sneak peek at the glow!

Get outside and have some fun this weekend, be safe!