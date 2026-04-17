April 17, 2026
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US Military Has ‘Eyes’ On ‘Several Vessels Of Interest’ As Iranian Port Blockade Ongoing: CENTCOM

by Fox News0
FILE - The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval/U.S. Navy via AP, file)

(FOX NEWS) — U.S. Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper told reporters Friday that U.S. forces in the Middle East “have eyes” on “several vessels of interest” as an Iranian port blockade is ongoing.

“As the president announced earlier today, U.S. forces in the Middle East continue to fully enforce the maritime blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports in coastal areas. Over 10,000 service members, over 100 aircraft and more than a dozen U.S. warships are all executing this historic mission. They’re doing it with, for my assessment, great dedication, incredible commitment and professionalism,” Cooper said.

“No ships have evaded U.S. forces. I think it’s a great credit to the men and women who are executing a highly complex mission. There are several vessels of interest we continue to closely monitor both within and outside the blockade boundary,” he added. “We have eyes on every single one of them. Again, no ships have or will evade U.S. forces.”

“U.S. forces have eyes on every Iranian port. We are watching every Iranian ship in every port, period, full stop,” Cooper also said. “We’re able to sustain this as long as necessary. We’re well provisioned. We’re well manned. We have all the forces necessary to sustain this, for as long as necessary.”

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