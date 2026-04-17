INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Operation Guardian led to 133 arrests after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leaders focused on people they say are linked to violent crime.

“When we started building out those cases and we started using the cellphone triangulation warrants, it helped us narrow in on where these individuals were,” said IMPD Captain Brady Ball.

The effort pulled together city, state, and federal agencies to focus on people investigators say are driving violence.

“This isn’t something you solve completely,” Ball said. “The best we can do is be better partners and respond faster when we identify threats.”

Teams recovered 35 firearms, two devices that can convert guns to fire automatically, fentanyl, cocaine, pills, and more than $41,000 investigators say is tied to illegal activity.

Ball said the goal is to remove repeat violent offenders, even if others eventually take their place.

“We can do these surge operations every week,” he said. “We’re going to put bad people in jail, but there will still be people to replace them.”

Those arrested face a range of allegations, and prosecutors will decide the final charges.

The operation included support from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, federal investigators, and the U.S. Marshals Service.