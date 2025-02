INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — 32-year-old, Amber Fitzpatrick was arrested after she stole a Krispy Kreme truck, and donuts flew out from the back of the truck.

Fitzpatrick was found near Indy’s south side in the 2000 block of Shelby Street on Tuesday.

Officers say Fitzpatrick had drugs on her, and she was charged with stealing a vehicle.

Officers are looking into this.