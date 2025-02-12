Financial aid professionals to assist FAFSA applicants on Ivy Tech campuses

Financial aid professionals will be at some Ivy Tech campuses to offer assistance to those filing FAFSA.

They’ll be at the Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses to offer assistance on February 23 as part of College Goal Sunday.

From 2 to 4 p.m., volunteers will walk applicants through the form and answer questions as needed.

Students who attend the event and complete their application will also be eligible to win one of five $1,000 prizes from Indiana College Goal Sunday.

You do not have to be an Ivy Tech student to participate, though you should bring your personal documents, tax documents and proof of income, financial asset documents and your FSA ID if you already have one.

More information is available on the College Goal Sunday website.