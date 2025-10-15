Three Arrested In Statewide Human Trafficking Investigation Targeting Illicit Massage Parlors

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO) — A coordinated, multi-agency law enforcement operation led by the Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of three individuals Wednesday in connection with a 14-month human trafficking investigation involving multiple massage parlors across central Indiana.

The investigation uncovered that several businesses were allegedly operating as fronts for prostitution under the guise of legitimate massage therapy services. Arrest and search warrants were executed simultaneously at several commercial and residential locations throughout Kokomo, Indianapolis, Noblesville, and Carmel.

Arrested were Yanyan Zhao, 35, and Xingchen Li, 36, both residents of Noblesville, Indiana. Both face felony charges of Corrupt Business Influence and Promoting Prostitution. A third individual, Hui Li, 56, was taken into custody at a Noblesville residence and charged with Corrupt Business Influence, also a Level 5 felony.

All three suspects were transported to the Howard County Jail without incident.

Search warrants were served at the following locations:

Sun Spa , 608 E. Markland Avenue, Kokomo

Dahlia Spa , 2717 E. 56th Street, Indianapolis

Sunflower Spa , 5320 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis

16264 Red Clover Lane , Noblesville

320 Uxbridge Lane, Carmel

During the operation, authorities recovered one adult victim who is now receiving support, shelter, and services from the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Programs, and the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrests stem from a months-long investigation into human trafficking, prostitution, and organized criminal activity allegedly conducted under the façade of massage therapy businesses. Law enforcement agencies involved in the operation included the Indiana State Police (Peru and Indianapolis Posts), Kokomo Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities emphasize that the investigation is ongoing and encourage anyone with information to contact the Indiana State Police Peru Post at (765) 473-6666.

All charges are preliminary, and the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.